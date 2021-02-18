Parody the show Time for the pros of CNews by playing an imaginary Lionel Messiha had been enough for Vincent Bolloré to decide to fire Sébastien Thoen from Canal Plus at the end of November. It was then the greeting that Stéphane Guy had sent to his ex-colleague that triggered his layoff, then his dismissal a few weeks later, after more than twenty years of sports comments. The domino game of layoffs linked to the caricature of Pascal Praud and the racism of its stakeholders brought down three other employees on Tuesday.

Three freelance sports journalists learned by text that they would no longer be employed by the encrypted channel, reports the site Days, before being called by the deputy director of sports to be made clear about this sudden decision. The reason given? In December, they signed a petition in support of Sébastien Thoen. A text initialed by nearly 150 journalists from Vincent Bolloré’s channel, including 48 anonymous. This shows the climate of fear that reigns in the editorial staff. “We claim the right to exercise our professions without fear of being dismissed, dismissed, worried if what we say, write, displeases our management”, asked the employees in their press release.

This demand has remained a dead letter in the eyes of the management, which has taken this list of solidarity signatories as a black list. Within the group, any supportive action in favor of Stéphane Guy therefore remained under the threat of a sword of Damocles. “With this silent and anonymous action, we wanted to signify that we are all potential Stéphane Guy, all likely to be punished, unfairly dismissed, for a bad word, a friendly greeting to a colleague on the air”, explained the Society of Journalists, which had gathered with a mask bearing the effigy of the ousted journalist. But no dissonant voice possible. To the list of acts betraying a “Lack of loyalty”, according to management, it will be necessary to add the signature of petitions of support.