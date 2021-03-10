Republicans continue their offensive against abortion rights guaranteed by a 1973 Supreme Court ruling (Roe v. Wade). In Arkansas, Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson signed a law on Tuesday banning abortion for rape or incest. The only exception provided is for “Save mother’s life in a medical emergency”. This text, whose promulgation is scheduled this summer, will be challenged in court by the large civil rights organization Aclu. This is precisely the aim of the maneuver on the part of the Republicans. The strategy of Trump’s party is to escalate the case to the Supreme Court in the hope that the latter, now composed of a solid majority of Tory justices, invalidate Roe v. Wade.

It was as part of this same strategy that the state of Mississippi had passed a law prohibiting abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy (compared to 20). On two occasions, a federal judge had considered this text contrary to the Constitution and to women’s rights. The case therefore went back to the highest judicial body in the country, the famous Supreme Court. But, for the moment, the latter did not take it up, the “chief justice”, John Roberts, however appointed by George W. Bush, seeming decided to take his time, even to put back as much as possible the moment when the court will rule on one of the country’s hottest political issues.

With the appointment of three ultra-conservative judges (Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett) during Donald Trump’s tenure, the outcome of a vote is little doubt. The Democrats could then try to pass a law guaranteeing this right, but such a tiny majority in the Senate portends failure. As for a possible constitutional amendment, it is unthinkable: it must be adopted by two thirds of the elected representatives of Congress and ratified by three quarters of the States, which the Republican Party will never allow.