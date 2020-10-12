In these times of Covid-19, there is no small profit! Do you have a 4K television – or higher – with an HDMI connection? Got a matchbox or Apple TV or whatever else? Do you also have an Amazon Prime Video subscription? If so, you can watch the 2021 Roland-Garros evening events. Otherwise, move around, there won’t be everything to see. Nadal barely swayed Sunday, at the end of the afternoon, his last ace against a Djokovic sent back to hoped-for better days than the organization of Roland-Garros made this announcement by press release: from next year, ” from Monday of the first week to Wednesday of the second, the night sessions will be broadcast exclusively on Amazon Prime Video ”. The average viewer will therefore have to put his hand in his pocket for a little tennis-pizza evening with friends. After football, rugby and many other sports, the little yellow ball, and more particularly Roland-Garros, has shifted to the cryptic side of the thing.

As planned by the call for tenders concluded a little over a year ago, the TV rights for the Paris tournament for the 2021, 2022 and 2023 editions will be shared between France Télévisions and the American online sales giant. Amazon will also exclusively broadcast the scheduled meetings on the Simonne-Mathieu court, inaugurated in 2019. Those who naively believed that the construction of a roof over the Philippe-Chatrier central and the lighting of a large part of the courts of Roland-Garros would be the opportunity to follow more matches without interruption. As for the spectator who will make the trip to Porte d’Auteuil: “A specific ticket office will be set up for these night sessions, in parallel with those already existing for the day sessions. Does this mean that for a full day, you will have to put your hand in your pocket twice? There is definitely no small profit.