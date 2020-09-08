Does Alexandre Benalla nonetheless have underground hyperlinks with the Elysee and the Republic on the transfer? In accordance with Mediapart, the previous collaborator of Emmanuel Macron, who has transformed to the non-public sector by opening his safety and “financial intelligence” firm, secretly met, on Could 28, 2020, the President of Guinea-Bissau , Umaro Sissoco Embaló, in a Parisian palace. Additionally current was Ludovic Chaker, former secretary basic of En Marche and present adviser to the Chief of Employees of the President of the Republic. This assembly comes at a time when, since his departure from the Elysee Palace following the case which now bears his identify, Alexandre Benalla had been prohibited by the general public service ethics committee from any skilled relationship with workers of the ” Élysée, French public safety providers or international public authorities till 1 er August 2021.

The precise framework and the holding of the exchanges between Alexandre Benalla, Ludovic Chaker and President Embaló will not be recognized. The Bissau-Guinean head of state, contacted by Mediapart, confirms the assembly, however speaks of go to “Pleasant”. This isn’t the primary time that the shut networks that Alexandre Benalla continues to keep up with African autocrats – Cameroon, Central African Republic, Congo – have come to gentle.

In December 2018, just some months after the outbreak of the case and its suspension, he was obtained by Chadian President Idriss Déby, ten days earlier than an official go to by Emmanuel Macron to the Sahel state. A visit made with a diplomatic passport … which he was speculated to have returned to the Quai d’Orsay. “It was not at all an unofficial or official middleman”, had defended the Elysee, assuring that the French presidency didn’t “No extra contact” with Alexandre Benalla.