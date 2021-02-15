Toulouse (Haute-Garonne), correspondence.

For two and a half years in Montauban, Arben Collaku had been a full-time volunteer with the Secours populaire français, completely committed to helping the most vulnerable people, while he himself was faced with a complicated existence. Today “Ben” is no longer a volunteer there: on Saturday, the French authorities took him by force on a plane to expel him. Destination his native country, Albania, where he felt in danger, which he had to leave in March 2018, after receiving death threats. He had chosen France, where his ex-wife and children live.

Arben Collaku, 56, had found his place in the charity’s volunteer team. “He came every day to load or unload the trucks with food packages, took part in sorting and shelving, says Bernard Frauciel, leader of the Secours populaire du Tarn-et-Garonne. He was very available, speaking fairly good French. “ Except that, on October 1, 2020, the 50-year-old received an obligation to leave the territory, and had to report to the police station every two days. And it was precisely at the police station that he was arrested at the end of January and placed in the Cornebarrieu administrative detention center, on the edge of the runways of Toulouse-Blagnac airport.

His friends struggled to prevent his expulsion: letters to the prefect of Tarn-et-Garonne, gatherings in front of the prefecture, petition … The prefect did not deign to respond to letters, nor to receive a delegation. Nothing made him change his mind. Neither the written commitment of the Secours populaire to hire Arben Collaku. Nor the hunger strike he started on Tuesday, February 9. Neither did his decision to stop his diabetes treatment. Since Saturday, Bernard Frauciel has been able to maintain telephone contact: “Arben is hosted by a relative. But he is very scared, in this country where he did not want to return. ”