Mexico.- It is no secret to anyone that one of the lowest paid jobs, despite being fundamental, is that of teachers. However, the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) announced that the Basic education teachers in Mexico will receive a salary increase.

No one can deny the extremely important role that teachers play in the training, not only academic but also human, of infants, adolescents and even adults, since, with good reason, it is called “the second home”.

And despite the great work carried out by teachers, especially in Latin American countries, this Profession remains one of the lowest paidThis is in relation to the tasks they must perform inside and outside the classroom.

Thus, taking into account the historical debt owed to teachers in Mexico, the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) announced that basic education teachers may receive an increase in their salary, although they must meet certain requirements.

with the program Horizontal promotion 2023primary and secondary teachers may aspire to receive a salary increase for their academic vocation.

Requirements to access the salary increase in basic education

A few weeks ago, the System Unit for the Teachers’ Career (Usicamm) issued the rules of the Horizontal Promotion Program by levels with incentives in Basic Education 2023.

In this sense, the SEP indicated that all teachers may voluntarily participate in the horizontal promotion process to increase their salary as a reward for their academic vocation.

However, you must comply with the following requirements:

Have a degree or professional certificate.

Have a minimum of two years of uninterrupted service.

Comply with the professional profile that corresponds to the teaching function performed

Work at some level or service of basic education and perform the function that corresponds to their category

How much will the salary increase for basic education teachers be?

First of all, the horizontal Program for basic education teachers can be accessed through a call, which can be consulted on the official website of the USICAMM of the Basic Education Secretariat.

For her part, according to the head of Usicamm, Adela Piña Bernal, the amount of the incentive that will be assigned ranges from 35% to 41% of the current salary, with the possibility of increasing it every 4 years.

Likewise, the official maintained that the salary increase will be permanent, noting that priority will be given to teachers who have been practicing for more years, as well as the area in which they are teaching.

It is worth mentioning that the call was published on April 17, while different phases of the process will take place from May 1 to November 15, 2023. In the event that the teacher is a beneficiary, the assignment of the increase to the salary will take effect from September 1 of this year.