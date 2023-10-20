Mayor of Kyiv Klitschko: Russia-controlled regions no longer belong to Ukraine

The mayor of Kyiv, Vitaliy Klitschko, said that the Russian-controlled territories of the country no longer belong to Ukraine. The head of the city said this on air on the Kiev24 TV channel.

This is how the politician commented on the possibility of holding elections in the republic and thus explained the difficulties with organizing voting. According to him, it is not clear how Kyiv will take these territories into account.

Vote? Those territories that are occupied are no longer Ukraine, because there will be no representatives Vitaliy Klichko mayor of Kyiv

Klitschko also noted that holding elections in the current conditions “would lead to the collapse of Ukraine, as politicians would begin to fight among themselves for power.”

He stressed that if voting is held, all citizens must be provided with equal access to it. According to him, it is impossible to hold elections in Russian-controlled territories, and besides, 9 million Ukrainians are abroad.

In Ukraine, they have not decided on holding elections

In September, Verkhovna Rada deputy Alexey Goncharenko (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring) stated that the Ukrainian authorities do not know how and when elections should be held. He noted that they could be held in March or May next year. In addition, the constitution of the republic states that the Verkhovna Rada will work until the end of martial law, Goncharenko noted.

At the same time, Verkhovna Rada deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported that expenses for holding elections were excluded from the state budget of Ukraine for 2024.

The wife of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, Elena, speaking about the possibility of her husband being re-elected for a second term, emphasized that his participation in the elections depends on the desire of Ukrainian society.

If he feels that Ukrainian society no longer wants to see him as the leader of the country, then most likely he will not run for office See also "It has not happened in 100 years"... What is behind the cooperation between the armies of Russia and China Elena Zelenskaya wife of the President of Ukraine

Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the situation with the presidential elections in Ukraine, said that the regime of Vladimir Zelensky “brought a lot of evil” to the people of Ukraine, but the issue of holding presidential elections in the republic must be decided by Ukrainians themselves.