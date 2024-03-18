Priscila Mateo, renowned reporter of 'Magaly TV, the firm', is in the middle of controversy due to her current romantic relationship with actor Julián Zucchi. The situation became publicly relevant when the former member of Parchis openly confirmed that the young woman was “his exclusive partner” of him, after her surprising separation from Yiddá Eslava, to whom he would have been unfaithful after 12 years of romance. But, now, the couple reappeared in a restaurant, appearing very affectionate and happy, last weekend, without giving importance to the scandal in which they have been involved.

Were Julián Zucchi and Yiddá Eslava together this weekend?

The news about Priscila Mateo and Julián Zucchi They have not stopped, since they were recently caught together in a well-known restaurant bar. The images, which are believed to have been recorded last Sunday, March 17, show the couple enjoying the music and the party atmosphere of the venue, in addition to having several drinks with a group of friends.

The performer and the reporter are no longer hiding from the public, who recorded them kissing and hugging, in addition to moving to the rhythm of several romantic songs, according to the report published in 'Love and Fire'.

However, something that caught a lot of attention was that this occurred on the same day that Slavic YiddaZucchi's ex-partner, decided to send a public apology to Mateo for having insinuated that she had had something to do with the end of her long relationship with the Argentine, which turned out to be false.

The situation of Priscila Mateo and Julián Zucchi continues to be the subject of speculation and monitoring by the audience, who are eager to know the outcome of this love story.

Why did Julián Zucchi apologize to Priscila Mateo online?

Actor Julián Zucchi found himself in the position of apologizing for the interpretation given to his statements about his new relationship with journalist Priscila Mateo. The Argentine accepted that it was wrong for him to say that he had felt obliged to publicly admit her affair with the young woman and that he understands why he could cause confusion and misunderstandings in the reporter, which was never his intention. On the other hand, he highlighted the joy and color that Priscila has brought to her life, in addition to highlighting that her presence has been essential to overcome difficult moments.

“There are words that I said that were misunderstood: that I was forced to declare. In reality, what I was talking about is that Priscila wanted to speak personally with Magaly until we make our relationship public. I respect that. Magaly had gone on a trip and the photo (of the ampay) comes out on Monday. That is why I say that, when the ampay comes out, I am forced to testify. It was not the correct word. I apologize,” he expressed.

