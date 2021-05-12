Dragon ball It is not saved from memes, and if you have a friend who is not a fan of the adventures ofe Goku, surely at some point he mocked the multiple transformations of the Super saiyan.

The last phase that moved us was that of Ultra instinct that they showed us in the anime, although they later revealed another one.

Believe it or not, Dragon ball heroes recently showed a new legendary form of the Super saiyan, although this time neither Goku neither Vegeta they were able to reach it.

Even if Broly is known as the legendary saiyanOr, he is not the only one who can show an impressive display of power, and that was demonstrated recently.

Dragon ball heroes He usually shows us alternate characters, and this time he led us into an epic fight between Vegeta, Cumber and Turles.

At some point something unexpected happened, because Turles managed to combine the evil transformation with that of Super saiyan, giving rise to a new phase called ‘Legendary Evil Saiyan’.

This new transformation of Dragon ball heroes is powerful enough to put Vegeta in a bind, even in his most powerful transformation.

This increase in power on the part of Turles reaffirms that his power has only grown after eating the fruit of the tree of power.

This new transformation will surely require an extra effort from Vegeta or perhaps the support of another powerful warrior, as they have already shown us that fighting a legendary form is not an easy task.

By being part of Dragon ball heroes, This peculiar event cannot be considered part of the canon, since it belongs to a spin off and not to the main story.

We will see in the next chapters how the confrontation between such powerful warriors of the Saiyan race manages to unfold.

We recommend you:

Fountain.



