Due to several high-profile cases of looting in the Orenburg region, local authorities had to increase the number of patrols in flooded Orsk . The dam’s failure was a tragedy for most local residents, but there were also those who decided to profit from someone else’s misfortune. Izvestia found out how looters act and what the law enforcement system can do against them.

Homes and shops are robbed

Information about cases of looting in Orsk is still extremely scattered and fragmentary. It is reliably known that one suspect has been detained.

“As for looting – <....> this is also present. Today, when I talked with people, we decided that we will increase the number of patrols that will move through the flooded area,” — stated the mayor of the city Vasily Kozupitsa.

Suspicious people on inflatable boats looking into other people's houses were noticed the very next day after the emergency. There are reports that unknown persons also removed significant amounts of goods from grocery stores, primarily alcohol. In private households, thieves are interested in jewelry, cash, and expensive construction tools.

Photo: IZVESTIA

Traces of the break-in—broken windows and broken locks—are recorded on video and posted online by volunteers. After several open appeals from local residents, police officers from other districts and cities of the region were brought in to patrol. In total, 900 law enforcement officers are monitoring the situation in the disaster zone, the regional department of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

Several videos of civilian arrests of alleged looters have appeared on the Internet. In one of them, a young man with a wheelbarrow drags things that do not belong to him in a sealed bag. In any case, the hero of the video cannot explain their origin. The scene is the cottage village of Dubovy Ples. In another video, two young men stop and beat a man suspected of theft.

Let us remind you that on the night of April 6, a dam broke in Orsk, as a result of which over 10 thousand houses and 17 thousand plots were flooded, more than 6.5 thousand people were evacuated.

Constant companion of great trouble

“These shameful phenomena, unfortunately, occur during emergencies and disasters,” says international class rescuer, Hero of Russia Vladimir Legoshin, about the looting. “People are taking property, money, jewelry either from the rubble or from flooded areas. When we encountered such facts, we always stopped them. But this should be done first and foremost by the police. This must be strictly punished, this is a very bad act, it has a serious moral connotation.

In addition to direct material damage to the victims, looters indirectly complicate the process of evacuating people, the rescuer says.

“It happens that people do not want to leave their property or livestock for fear of looters. Despite the danger, they remain in their homes. We dealt with this all the time. We say: well, you can die. All the same, they say, I won’t leave you. We have to bring them food, medicine, and bring doctors there. This complicates the task of saving people,” Legoshin comments.

According to him, people often do not fully understand the reality of the threat to their lives:

– During a flood, it’s easier to persuade – a person sees how the water is rising. But there are more complicated situations when people are not fully aware of the threat. I remember a grandmother from the Moscow region, near whose house an ammonia tank overturned in the 1990s. She never agreed to leave the house. Another example is when part of the house collapsed, and the residents in the surviving part flatly refuse to leave the apartment, despite the threat of collapse.

According to the rescuer, the very fact of looting is quite problematic to establish in extreme conditions, when services are busy with more important tasks.

Photo: IZVESTIA/Pavel Volkov

“We’re not going to search him, that’s a matter for the police.” They are caught, as a rule, when trying to take someone else’s property outside the perimeter of the cordon or red-handed right at the crime scene,” the interlocutor notes.

According to the expert, a flood never happens suddenly; something always foreshadows trouble. For example, in Lensk (Yakutia), where the threat of flooding is extremely high from year to year, the population clearly knows where to carry documents and valuables in the event of a rise in water levels, and takes measures to save their cars.

— People who live near the dam should, in principle, be prepared for the threat of flooding. The population needs to be prepared for evacuation measures in case of an emergency.

Special cynicism

The Criminal Code defines looting as mercenary crimes during martial law, wartime, in conditions of military conflict or hostilities, lawyer Konstantin Kudryashov told Izvestia. In his opinion, the criminal law in terms of protecting people from looters during periods of floods and other natural disasters needs to be improved.

— The looting of someone else’s property abandoned during floods or other emergencies is not currently considered looting by law. In fact, there is a gap in the Criminal Code. Such acts are qualified as ordinary theft (Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation), although in the presence of an aggravating circumstance – the commission of a crime in a state of emergency, a natural disaster, – he explains.

Photo: IZVESTIA

There was no criminal liability for looting in modern Russia after the collapse of the USSR until September 24, 2022, when Art. 356.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, the lawyer reminds.

– Ordinary looting is punishable by imprisonment for up to six years, with the threat of violence – up to 10 years. For group looting or in the amount of more than 250 thousand rubles or with the use of violence, the penalty is from three to 12 years, and in the amount of more than 1 million rubles – from 8 to 15 years. It sounds menacing, but this article is currently not applicable to natural disasters and floods.

Self-defense from a marauder

Modern looters are often armed and have modern vehicles to evade pursuit. Many of them are ready to commit murder, hoping that the elements will help hide traces of the crime. Clashes between looters and owners are not uncommon in such situations.

“When meeting with looters and threatening his life, a person can defend himself by virtually any means,” says lawyer Kudryashov. “And if there is no threat to life, a flood victim may be charged with exceeding the limits of necessary defense. The law enforcement system’s disregard for the institution of self-defense was so obvious that the problem rose to the level of the president, who at the end of 2021 ordered the Supreme Court to pay attention to this issue. Fulfilling the order, the Supreme Court changed its explanations, but in practice often nothing changes.

Photo: IZVESTIA/Pavel Volkov

Therefore, if, while protecting his property, a person causes slight harm to the health of a robber, most likely, the state will recognize the right to self-defense. If the attacker causes serious harm, then there is every chance of getting a sentence under Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, according to which he faces up to eight or 10 years, and if a person kills a looter, he will have the right to declare the case heard in a jury trial, where the people will probably side with the victim of looting and such a person will be acquitted, but this will happen about a year after staying in the pre-trial detention center, the lawyer explained.

Lawyer Ekaterina Belskaya believes that it is better not to keep money, jewelry and other valuables at home in significant quantities.