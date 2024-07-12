Wimbledon, England.- Historic! Mexican doubles players Santiago González and Giuliana Olmos will play the mixed doubles final at Wimbledon.

The Mexican duo defeated Argentine Máximo González and Norwegian Ulrike Eikkeri by 6-3 and 7-5(5) and for the first time a tricolor couple will be in the Final of this category in the British tournament.

“Incredible. It’s a dream come true to play in a Wimbledon final, to step onto the centre court on Sunday and be happy to advance there, an all-Mexican pairing and we hope that Sunday will be a great day and we’re going to do our best to achieve it,” Santiago González told CANCHA by phone from Wimbledon.

Santiago and Giuliana became the first Mexicans to play and win on Wimbledon’s number one court since Luis Enrique “La Araña” Herrera in 1992.

Currently, Santiago and Giuliana are the best national doubles players, the Veracruz native is 14th in the ATP ranking and Olmos is 29th in the WTA. Both tennis players know what it is like to be in the world Top Ten and have won Masters 1000 titles in their categories.

The last time Olmos was in a Grand Slam final was at the 2021 US Open, in women’s doubles, and for Santiago it is her fifth final in a major tournament, the fourth in mixed doubles.

For the tricolor, her first mixed doubles final was in 2012 alongside the Polish Klaudia Jans-Ignacik, and she repeated in the 2013 and 2014 editions of the US Open alongside the American Abigail Spears.

His only final in men’s doubles was at Roland Garros in 2017 alongside American Donald Young.

They will be waiting for their rivals among the New Zealanders Michael Venus and Erin Routliffe or the Polish Jan Zielinski and the Taiwanese Su-Wei Hsieh.