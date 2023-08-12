Biographical series are still in vogue. After the bombshell that was ‘Luis Miguel’ for Netflix, a new streaming is committed to bringing the life of another Mexican star to the small screen: it is ‘Ellas soy yo’, the production that will seek to faithfully portray the life and dramatic passages of the iconic Gloria Trevi. The first chapters are waiting for all the fans and if you are one of them, in the following lines we leave you all the details so that you do not miss a single episode.

When does ‘Ellas soy yo’ premiere?

‘Ellas soy yo’ opens this Friday, August 11. The first chapters are already available in streaming with new ones awaiting their weekly premiere every Friday.

Where to see the Gloria Trevi series?

The Gloria Trevi series, ‘they are me’, can be seen exclusively through Vix +. To access the chapters, you must have a subscription to Vix Premium, which costs 500 pesos in Mexico.

What is ‘They are me’ about?

‘they are me’ tells the story of Gloria de los Ángeles Treviño Ruíz, who, at just 15 years old, undertakes a trip from Monterrey to Mexico City to take part in a television contest.

On the screen, a double-aged man watches her and eventually becomes her mentor, though he later becomes her exploiter. Over the next 17 years, she is taken on a terrifying journey in which, after achieving her success and celebrity, she ends up losing everything she had.

Thus, she is forced to fight intensely to survive and rebuild from scratch.

Gloria Trevi is one of the most famous artists in Latin America. Photo: EFE

Who plays Gloria Trevi in ​​the series?

Because ‘they are me’ will cover various periods of the life of Gloria Trevi, different actresses will give life to the singer. Next, we leave you more details.

Childhood: Luka Montellano from 4 to 5 years old Valentina Delgado from 6 to 10 years old Lu Rosette from 11 to 13 years old.



Teen

Regina Viillaverde will give life to Gloria Trevi in ​​her teenage years, when she begins to have the goal of becoming a great artist and has her first contacts with television.

Youth

At this stage it will be Carlet Gruber who will have the greatest role, since her time in the plot will be used to explain the employment relationship between Trevi and his manager.

adult

In this period it will be Gloria Trevi herself who will enter the screen to publicize her stage as the mother of her three children, her release from prison and more dramatic passages of her life.

