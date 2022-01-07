There is little that bothers Americans more than knowing they are being watched by opposing nations. Well, the satellite Chinese commercial Beijing-3, of just 1 ton, is a remarkable little that takes high-resolution photos of an area of ​​3,800 meters2 in 42 seconds. They did an experiment in San Francisco Bay (below, in non-satellite photo) and the data was peer-reviewed in Spacecraft Engineering.

The trick is that it can click and rotate every 10 degrees per second without compromising the image — usually satellites in space vibrate and “blur” the photo and it takes several passes through the place to form a larger image. Potentially, he can see military vehicles in any corner with a quality of 30cm per pixel. The only satellite that was capable of a higher resolution, but less efficient, was the American WorldView-4, which was deactivated in 2019 due to defects.

(Note published in issue 1255 of Dinheiro Magazine)