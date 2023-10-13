About fifteen unemployed young people from Caravaca de la Cruz, beneficiaries of the national Youth Guarantee program, have been training since mid-May to work in the gardening sector with a program from the Regional Employment and Training Service (SEF) that alternates training with paid employment. The training action, which lasts twelve months, has a subsidy of 291,000 euros from the Autonomous Community. After the first three months of theoretical training, the students have been hired for nine months by the Caravaca de la Cruz City Council to carry out maintenance and conservation work in the Fuentes del Marqués natural area and in other public spaces in the municipality.

In addition to this initiative, the City Council is developing, with the support of the SEF, the ‘Sustainability Plan Road to Caravaca 2024’ program, which allows another 15 unemployed people in the municipality to specialize in cleaning and conditioning open spaces in the historic center and other Turistic zones. It is a program that also combines training with paid jobs to prepare for the 2024 Jubilee Year.

The general director of the SEF, Marisa López, and the mayor of Caravaca, José Francisco García, visited this place in Caravaca where training activities for course participants are being carried out. López valued “the usefulness of these programs that allow many young people who lack work experience to be connected to employment by doing work that benefits their municipality and benefits everyone” and highlighted the high job placement rate of the students; “since more than 70% enter the world of work.”

The Caravaca councilor assured for his part that “the different employment programs launched in the last year, for a global value of more than one million euros, are very productive and well valued by citizens.” And he added that “these active employment policies, in addition to training the unemployed for their insertion into the world of work, are allowing us to advance in a key aspect for the municipality such as the adequate maintenance and revitalization of public spaces.”

Once all the modules that make up the program have been completed, its participants will obtain a professional certificate that will enable them to work as agricultural laborers, gardening laborers and nursery laborers, or opt for self-employment, creating their own gardening company.