You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
The company offers free training and a pet friendly program.
The company offers free training and a pet-friendly program.
The newspaper delivery driver position offers an attractive salary and flexibility.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
Tired of searching for work without success? Do you feel that your lack of experience is an obstacle? Good news! The Navco Chronicle newspaper in Blooming Grove, Texasis looking to hire workers without prior experience and with a more than attractive salary.
This is a newspaper delivery driver position, with a contract that offers a salary range of US$15.15 to US$17.50 per hour, depending on performance. The working hours are from Monday to Friday, with a duration of 4 to 5 hours per day.
What do you need to apply? Only They ask for a valid driver's license, good organization to meet delivery deadlines, customer service skills and friendliness. If you already know delivery routes and navigation systems, even better! But don't worry if you don't have that experience, the company offers free training.
And the benefits don't end there. You will have the opportunity to take your pet with you while you work, thanks to the “Pet rider” program. As if that were not enough, the company encourages people with criminal records to send their resume, giving an opportunity to those looking to re-enter the world of work.
Requirements for applying for employment in Texas
Without a doubt, this is a difficult proposition to refuse! If you are in Texas and looking for a flexible, well-paying job with opportunity for growth, do not hesitate to contact The Navco Chronicle. The requirements are the following:
- Job with no prior experience in Blooming Grove, Texas.
-
Salary of US$15.15 to US$17.50 per hour.
- Availability for 4 to 5 hour days, Monday to Friday.
- No previous experience is necessary: free training and “Pet rider” program.
- People with criminal records are encouraged to apply.
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#workers #Texas #require #experience #juicy #salary
Leave a Reply