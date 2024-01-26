Tired of searching for work without success? Do you feel that your lack of experience is an obstacle? Good news! The Navco Chronicle newspaper in Blooming Grove, Texasis looking to hire workers without prior experience and with a more than attractive salary.

This is a newspaper delivery driver position, with a contract that offers a salary range of US$15.15 to US$17.50 per hour, depending on performance. The working hours are from Monday to Friday, with a duration of 4 to 5 hours per day.

What do you need to apply? Only They ask for a valid driver's license, good organization to meet delivery deadlines, customer service skills and friendliness. If you already know delivery routes and navigation systems, even better! But don't worry if you don't have that experience, the company offers free training.

And the benefits don't end there. You will have the opportunity to take your pet with you while you work, thanks to the “Pet rider” program. As if that were not enough, the company encourages people with criminal records to send their resume, giving an opportunity to those looking to re-enter the world of work.

Requirements for applying for employment in Texas

Without a doubt, this is a difficult proposition to refuse! If you are in Texas and looking for a flexible, well-paying job with opportunity for growth, do not hesitate to contact The Navco Chronicle. The requirements are the following: