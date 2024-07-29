Juarez City.- Relatives of Fernanda Anahis Molina Vásquez and Ulises Isac Pecina González, who are missing, joined together this afternoon to carry out investigations in the Riberas del Bravo neighborhood.

The investigations of the two young men who disappeared on different dates were posted on posts, fences and businesses.

They also carried blankets with information about missing persons and handed out information to people they met along the way.

Fernanda Anahis was last seen in the city of Saucillo, Chihuahua on July 9, 2024

While Ulises was last seen in the Los Gobernadores neighborhood, Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, on July 9, 2024, and since then his whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone seeking information on his whereabouts can call 614-429-3300 extensions 14289 and 10796 in Chihuahua City and 56455 and 58132 in Ciudad Juarez.