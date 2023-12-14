Thursday, December 14, 2023, 1:59 p.m.



This Thursday, police officers are searching for a man who, around 1:00 p.m., entered a bank branch in the Totan district of El Paretón with his face uncovered and took an amount of money that is currently unknown.

The young man, as recorded by security cameras, robbed the bank at gunpoint and threatened the workers so that they would give him the money he requested. Minutes later he fled with the loot on a white scooter. According to close sources, there is no cause for personal injury.

[Habrá ampliación]