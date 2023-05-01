Monday, May 1, 2023, 01:49



Continuous howling coming from an organic waste container alerted several residents of the El Garbanzal neighborhood, in La Unión, who were walking down a well-known street and called the local police. When the agents arrived, the worst fears were confirmed. A litter of newborn dogs, alive, lay on the bottom, covered in dirt and dirt. There were ten, although two were rescued dead. It happened last Monday. This Saturday, another of them has passed away. “He was too weak,” says Irene Sánchez Casanueva, a resident of Cartagena who has taken care of the puppies ever since.

Irene belongs to the Jiménez neighborhood, a well-known animal rights group in Cartagena. To locate the person who threw them into the container, she asks for the collaboration of the residents of El Garbanzal. The Union Police also requests it on its Facebook profile, although it maintains secrecy about its investigations. It is an “insane and incomprehensible” action, according to Irene. She explains the animal advocate that “with the information that is on all social networks, the possibilities of collaboration to get the dogs out, it turns out that they take them and throw them away as waste.”

The surviving pups.



Jose Villalgordo / AGM







The Jiménez neighborhood has so far received one adoption request and two fostering requests for the seven German Shepherd dogs. However, the most important thing now is to “feed them milk, which they consume a lot.” And then when they start with the pâté, “even more will be needed,” says Irene. For anyone who can help, the colony makes the telephone number of Celia Casse Sánchez, its coordinator, available to everyone, 677 08 25 34.

On the other hand, if the author of this action is located, he could face a crime of abandonment, included in the penal code, with prison sentences of up to 6 months. Administratively, the Law for the protection and defense of companion animals in the Region of Murcia provides for the abandonment of animals as a very serious infraction, of up to 30,000 euros.