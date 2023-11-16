If you were a victim of theft of a luxurious bag in Southern California, the Los Angeles police might have good news for you. The authorities carried out a successful operation against a brand accessories theft network. Karla Sunceri, 51, of Mission Hills, was arrested in connection with this criminal operation.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), through its Major Robbery Task Force, conducted a search warrant at Sunceri’s residence on McKeever Street in Granada Hills on November 1. . The investigation led to the recovery of more than 50 stolen luxury wallets and a significant sum of cash.

According to the investigation, most of the bags were obtained through residential burglaries in Southern California. Sunceri was arrested for possession of stolen property and was booked into the Van Nuys jail, although she was later released without bail.

Police ask for information from victims of bag thefts

The LAPD is now in an active phase to identify the owners of the stolen bags, and the investigation is ongoing. A call is made for citizen collaboration, urging those with information about this case to contact the Commercial Crimes Division, Detective Campos, at 213-486-6958. For calls outside of business hours or on weekends, reports can be made to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

Additionally, it is highlighted that you can anonymously provide tips to LA Regional Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or online at www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters are also encouraged to use the “P3 Tips” mobile app, selecting LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.