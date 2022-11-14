EP Monday, November 14, 2022, 11:31



The Civil Guard opens an investigation to identify and locate the alleged perpetrator of a knife attack on a 20-year-old young man this Sunday in the municipality of Las Torres de Cotillas. The event took place at 8:15 p.m. this Sunday, when the emergency health services treated the wounded by a knife on the futsal courts in the San Pedro neighborhood, in the Torres de Cotillas.

The injured man, a 20-year-old man, was transferred to the Morales Meseguer hospital in Murcia. Sources close to the investigation confirmed that the victim was seriously injured and that the Meritorious is trying to identify and locate the aggressor.