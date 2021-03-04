The suspect fired up to fifteen shots at the facade of the premises and fled leaving the rifle in the place Rifle used to carry out the shots. / National Police

National Police agents are looking for the perpetrator of a shooting at the ‘Dolce Vita’ pub in the San Ginés de Alcantarilla industrial estate last Wednesday night. The events occurred around 8 pm when, according to sources close to the case, there was a fight inside the premises between several clients. One of those involved left the establishment and He returned a few minutes later with a rifle, a Cetme, considered a weapon of war.

The suspect fired up to fifteen shots that hit the store facade of the establishment, without any injuries. Shortly after, he fled, leaving the firearm in the place when he heard that several units of the Local Sewer Police and the National Police were attending.

The agents have launched an investigation into what happened and are trying to locate the author of the shots.