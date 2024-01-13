A Job search platform published vacancies on its website to work in Miami, Florida. The positions correspond to a restaurant that seeks, among other characteristics, employees who are fluent in Spanish to deal with customers. With different salaries depending on the position, The work is paid with a salary of up to US$30 an hour. To apply, you will only need to go to the page and complete the required information.

When looking for work, command of Spanish is an advantage in many cities in the United States. Given the large number of Latinos who live in the United States and, therefore, the wide diffusion of the language, many have a great advantage in knowing how to use it. For that reason, These job vacancies in Miami are an ideal option for those looking for a job.

Job searches in Miami for employees who speak Spanish

Both vacancies were published in SimplyHired and correspond to the branch of Pisco Y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar located in Coral Gables. On this occasion, The restaurant is looking for a waiter and a service assistant. In the case of the waiter, the platform presents a salary that ranges between US$25 and US$30 per hour, while for the remaining position the pay ranges between US$15 and US$23 per hour.

On both occasions, Duties include bussing tables, greeting customers, and other operational tasks. In the case of waiters, of course serving the table and serving diners is also included, which is why command of Spanish becomes even more important. In addition to language skills, at the educational level a high school diploma and a series of skills are required. Previous experience is not a requirement, but will be considered an asset.

The two job vacancies that the Miami restaurant published on the platform

In addition to the weekly pay, some benefits are included such as health coverage, paid vacations and discounts when visiting the restaurant at any of its branches. For those who want to consult the vacancies in detail and apply, they only have to enter the platform, type the name of the restaurant in the search engine and enter the desired search.