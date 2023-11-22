A company located in the city of Ontario, east of the Los Angeles metropolitan area, is looking for bilingual (English and Spanish) reading specialists to serve as tutors. Middle Tree’s job opening offers salaries between $40 and $50 per hour for candidates with experience in reading intervention and a focus on motivating and improving students’ reading skills.

The reading tutor will be responsible for conducting individual or small group tutoring sessions, identifying challenges and strengths in students’ reading. Collaboration with teachers, administrators, and parents is required to implement specific interventions and set achievable goals. Additionally, the importance of being bilingual (English and Spanish) is highlighted.

Ideal candidates should possess a bachelor’s degree in Education, English, or a related field, along with previous experience as a reading tutor and knowledge of various reading strategies and interventions. The position is part-time, with availability for tutoring sessions Tuesday through Wednesday afternoons.

Opportunity for bilingual education professionals in California

This job opening highlights the need in California for bilingual professionals in education, with a specific focus on improving students’ reading skills through personalized interventions. Competitive compensation reflects the importance of this role in the academic development of students.

The job offer focuses on primary and secondary grades, spanning fourth through eighth grade, and the tutor is expected to use creative and motivational methods to foster a love of reading. Effective communication with students, parents, and teachers is essential, and the ability to adapt tutoring strategies based on ongoing assessment of student progress is valued.

The company highlights flexibility and a passion for helping students succeed as essential attributes for candidates. Additionally, applicants are invited to answer specific questions related to their reading tutoring experience when applying. The link to pustulate can be visited here.