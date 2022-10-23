San José, Costa Rica.- Rescue services in Costa Rica They search the Caribbean Sea for the remains of a plane that disappeared from radar on Friday night with five passengers of German nationality and a pilot of Swiss nationality.

According to the Ministry of Security, it is the German millionaire Rainer Schaller, 53, owner of the gym chain McFit.

The businessman was traveling in the company of his 44-year-old girlfriend Christiane Schikorsky, 40-year-old Markus Kurreck, and two minors, one of them Schaller’s six-year-old son; in addition to the pilot surnamed Lips, of Swiss nationality.

The Minister of Security of Costa Rica, Jorge Torres, confirmed the disappearance of the plane registration D-IRSG P180 near the area of ​​Barra de Parismina, in the northeast of the country.

“Around six in the afternoon we received an alert about a private flight from Mexico to the Limón airport, this aircraft was traveling with five passengers of German nationality,” the minister reported.

The Air Surveillance and Coast Guard Service began the search for the aircraft at night, but had to be suspended due to bad weather.

The search was resumed early on Saturday and the discovery of the first remains was confirmed 28 kilometers (17 miles) from the Limón airport, over the sea.

We recommend you read:

President of Costa Rica proposes to legalize recreational use of marijuana

A dead person was the balance of a clash of protesters in Bolivia

Colombian soldiers will be sanctioned for cases known as ‘false positives’

Deaths linked to Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico rise to 35

At least three dead from a landslide in Colombia

“Remains were located that apparently indicate that it is the aircraft. At the moment we have not located bodies with life or without life of the possible crew members”, reported the Vice Minister of Security, Martín Arias.

#people #plane #crash #front #Costa #Rica