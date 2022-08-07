The Civil Guard and the Local Police of San Javier are looking for a group of young people who, in the early hours of this Saturday, beat up another boy in the El Zoco leisure area, in La Manga. According to sources from the body, the injured suffers injuries to the eardrum and a tooth, in addition to several bruises, for which he was treated at the health center.

The events occurred around 4:20 in the morning when two groups of young people met in the aforementioned leisure area. The Local Police of San Javier received a call that a riotous fight was taking place in the place. Three body patrols moved to the area, who found the young man on the ground with some injuries. After providing a first assistance to the affected, the agents carried out several raids in the area trying to locate the suspects. According to the sources, both the victim and her companions knew the aggressors beforehand and were able to identify them. Some of the friends of the attacked boy, in addition, were able to record the events on video, some images that will be crucial when determining alleged responsibilities. The Local Police transferred all the data collected on the alleged perpetrators of this attack to the Civil Guard, which has already taken charge of the investigation of the case.

The affected person was able to approach a nearby health center on his own foot to receive medical assistance. The injuries, in an eardrum and in a tooth, can become considerable depending on their evolution, according to sources linked to the case.

The area of ​​El Zoco, a very popular place in La Manga, has been the scene in recent years of numerous youth fights that result in injuries.