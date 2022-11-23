MEXICO CITY 23-Nov-2022 .- The platform companies Didi, Uber and Rappi, together with delivery groupspresented a decalogue where they seek to establish principles that regulate the employment relationship Between the parts.

The objective is to provide mechanisms of Protection for drivers and delivery peoplein addition to having a flexible income, according to the groups.

We recommend you read:

The idea is that it recognize an employment relationship, but that moves away from the idea of ​​a traditional scheme.

“The traditional work model is characterized by a relationship of subordination between employer and employeein which people must comply with a fixed schedule, punctual obligations and demand for specific results.

We recommend you read:

“Mobility and delivery platforms and groups of delivery men and women, as well as drivers, find any occupational model that implies subordination, incompatible with the nature of the collaborative economy,” the groups warned.

It is noteworthy that in terms of social protection It is proposed that the coverage will be applicable to service providers whose effective time of connection is equal to or greater than 40 hours on average per week. That is, only people who work full days will have access to the IMSS.

Nicolás Sánchez and Fernando Cota, directors of public policies at Uber and rappi, respectively, they highlighted that a scheme where social security is provided to all collaborators is not feasible, due to the difference in hours worked between distributors.

Sánchez commented that the activity of delivery man is a labor scheme different from the traditional one because the person connects whenever they want, does not have a boss and works for different companies, which are competitors in the market.

“What would happen if we applied a traditional protection scheme for this new reality? We are going to have to contribute three companies 30 percent of revenue than that person who connects half an hour a week, income that the company does not receive. Financially it is impossible”, commented Sánchez.

They protest against the platforms

Collectives and unions of distributors They demonstrated against the decalogue that presented DiDi, Uber and Rappi, in conjunction with other platform worker organizations.

The protesters warned that the directors of the platform companies They have not wanted to receive them to present their labor improvement proposals. In addition, they argued that the organizations “Not one more delivery person”, “Not one less delivery woman”, do not represent them.

We recommend you read:

“What they (managers) ask for is in favor and convenience with the applications, that’s why they don’t let us sit with them at any time,” commented Rafael Buelna, commissioner of Treasury of the Union of Drivers of Service Vehicles.

He stressed that it is necessary for these workers to have access to social security because they are exposed to accidents and assaultswhich increases the risk of losing their lives.

The protesters demonstrated outside the “Covarrubias Estate” place where managers of the applications met, to present the decalogue where certain principles are agreed to regulate the remployment relationship with delivery people.

But around 60 groups, including the Service Vehicle Drivers Unionare in favor of a reform to the Federal Labor Law to include a chapter that talks about the situation of delivery people and platform drivers.

These groups have already presented a manifesto to the Secretary of Labor and established contact with legislators so that their demands are taken into account in the reform.