The Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City activated a search form to locate Natalia Saldívar Anaya.
Natalia, 16 years old, disappeared on July 14, 2024 in the Del Valle neighborhood in the Benito Juárez municipality in Mexico City.
The last time she was seen, Natalia He was wearing a red sweatshirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.
Natalia is slim, has a white complexion, a broad forehead, a large mouth, and bushy eyebrows. She has large brown eyes. Her hair is straight and brown. She is 1.57 meters tall, has a long face, a flat nose, thick lips, and an oval chin.
For more information, please call: 55 5345 5080 / 55 5345 5082 / 55 5345 5067
