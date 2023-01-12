State of Mexico.- Family and friends seek to find the whereabouts of Luz Ximena Castañon Vargasa barely 16-year-old teenager, who was last seen in Colonia Pilares, in the Municipality of Metepec, when left home to go to school.

According to relatives and acquaintances of the young student, she left her house located in Carmen Totoltepec, heading towards her school, on Industrial and Services Technological Baccalaureate Center (CBTIS) 203.

However, after that they no longer had contact with her on Monday, January 9.

According to the story about the last time Luz Ximena was seen, the adolescent he left his house around 06:30 am walking to catch a bus from Pilares to Technological.

Apparently in this journey about Tollocan walkwhich has been denounced by carriers as a risk area due to insecurity for assaults, was when it disappeared, since he no longer arrived at his educational center and her family lost contact with her.

In view of this, the relatives of the young woman filed a disappearance report, for which the search form was already issued with the page ODI/TOL/A/029/2023.

At the time of his disappearance, Luz Ximena wore the school’s sports uniformwhich consists of gray pants with wine stripes on the sides, a sweatshirt of the same color, lilac tennis shoes and a black backpack.

Luz Ximena has a slim complexion, is 1.55 meters tall, has an oval face, black hair, and a mole above her lip.