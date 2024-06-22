Chihuahua.– Deputy Benjamín Carrera celebrated the installation of environmental thermometers in the municipality of Jiménez, which will help the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) advance the process to review the change in the electricity rate, given the high temperatures recorded in the region, a demand of the inhabitants.

As president of the Energy Commission of the State Congress, the Morenoist deputy reported that since April, when he requested the approved reclassification for this region, the parastatal began complying with the operating rule requirements for this change.

Academics from the Autonomous University of Chihuahua (UACH), installed the devices, with authorization from the National Water Commission (CONAGUA), to review the conditions and thus approve the change from rate 1A to 1B.

The rate change assigns to homes that have an average electricity consumption of less than 400 kilowatt-hours per month and that the temperature in their location has an average of 28 degrees Celsius during the summer. If this requirement is met, the change will be met. of rate.

He recalled that in the town of La Cruz, after a process that confirmed that the requirements were met, it achieved, through the intermediation of the Energy Commission that it presides, together with the federal authorities, the rate change for the benefit of its inhabitants. which has been well received not only by the people of said town but also by those who live in surrounding communities.

The Morenoist deputy maintained that thanks to the participation and intervention of local authorities and the commitment of the CFE, progress has been made, and that other municipalities that also suffer from the same circumstances can begin this assessment process for the rate change. .

