Family, friends and colleagues look for Diana Laura Rangel Chavezstudent at the College of Sciences and Humanities (CCH) Naucalpanwhose whereabouts have been unknown since last April 17 when he left the municipality of Atizapan of ZaragozaMexico state.

The young student of the highest house of studies and barely 17 years old left her home located in the Professor Cristobal Higuera neighborhood that Sunday, around 12 in the afternoon, in the direction of the Palace of Fine Arts in Mexico City .

Diana Laura has a medium complexion, dark brown hair to her mid-back, weighs 60 kilos and is 1.57 meters tall; As her particular sign, she has acne on her face. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing white convers tennis shoes, black sports shorts, a mint-colored shirt and a Mexican pink backpack.

Read more: Debanhi would have gotten out of the taxi because the driver touched her, her father claims to have evidence

They are looking for Diana Laura Rangel Chávez, UNAM

“It’s been 5 days since I haven’t heard from you and every day the anguish grows more. Please don’t stop fighting! DON’T STOP FIGHTING!”, were some of the words that Laura Raquel, Diana Laura’s mother, shared after the disappearance of one of his two children.

“It is very sad for me to express at this time what I am going through as a single mother, I have my missing daughter. Her name is Diana Rangel Chavez. Please share!!!

About to complete a week since her whereabouts were unknown, citizens are asked to contribute to the dissemination of her search and if they know anything about her, contact the numbers 800 509 09 27 and 800 216 03 61.

Read more: Mother abandons her two minor daughters in Cancun; authorities help them return home

The Attorney General of the State of Mexico (FGJEM) activated an Alba protocol alert for the prompt location of the CCH Naucalpan student, whose authorities have also joined the search for the young woman.