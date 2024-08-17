Ciudad Juarez.- Two firearms were used in the attack against four people who were inside a grocery store, a .40 caliber pistol and a .380.

The District Attorney’s Office for the Northern Zone is checking whether there are video surveillance cameras at the scene that would allow the identification of the attackers, although there is already relevant information provided by one of the injured, it was reported.

Twelve hours after this incident, another attack was recorded on a public road, resulting in three people being injured.

Julio César Castañeda, spokesman for the District Attorney’s Office in the Northern Zone, reported that the first incident was reported on Wednesday, August 14 at 8:35 p.m. in a grocery store with the business name “Liz,” which is located on Volcán Nevado de Colima Street at the intersection with María Teresa Rojas in the Parajes de San Isidro subdivision.

A man was found dead inside the business, while another was found dead at the intersection of Volcán de Agua and Volcán Darwin streets in the same subdivision, inside a Silverado pickup truck, who was unofficially identified as Tomás Donado Vázquez.

The other two injured were taken to a public hospital; however, one of them died shortly after while receiving medical attention. The person was identified as Eliseo Donado Vázquez, who died as a result of the shots received in different parts of the body.

Yesterday morning, Thursday, August 15, two men were shot while traveling in a car in the Independencia II neighborhood; in addition, a third was hit by the bullets and ran in search of help, reported operational personnel of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM).

The attack occurred around 9:00 a.m. on the streets of Profesora Candelaria Díaz de Bustamante and Profesora Esther Gómez, where police from the Western District arrived first.

The two injured were riding in a gray Nissan Versa when two men on a motorcycle pulled up alongside them and shot them at close range.

Due to the poor aim of the attackers, both men were injured.

One of the injured was helped by a neighbor who took him to a hospital in a pickup truck and the other was helped by paramedics on site and then transferred to a nearby hospital.

A few blocks away, on Elisa Griensen Street, police found a third man wounded by a bullet. He said he was walking on Esther Gómez Street and was hit by a bullet while the two were in a car, but he ran away to get help, for which he also received immediate medical assistance.