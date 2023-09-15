They are looking for Blanca Yolanda Figueroa Cabral, who was the administrator of an exclusive apartment tower in Zapopan, He disappeared after entering a meeting with his boss.

The woman went to a work meeting with her boss named Daniel, to deliver the administration to a woman identified as ‘Noemí’, according to Lorena Figueroa, Blanca’s sister.

However, Blanca no longer left the home in which the meeting took place, declared Lorena for N+ Guadalajara.

In addition, they report that the State Prosecutor’s Office has delayed the investigation and they fear that it is intentional.

“Although our fight is against the clock to find Blanca alive, we are desperate and afraid because We believe that they do not want the case to be clarified“Lorena declared.

Blanca was last seen on September 5, wearing a camel-colored top and shorts, and fluorescent green sandals. As particular signs, image of a cross, image of a crown and the letters “L” “L” “C” and “M” on the right foot, three hearts on the back of the neck and a cesarean section scar.

Receives more news from Jalisco on Whatsapp