Sunday, August 27, 2023, 5:41 p.m.



Emergency Health Services of the Copla Plan are looking for a 25-year-old man who was dragged with his kayak by the wind and the current offshore on the beach of La Llana, in the municipality of San Pedro del Pinatar. The 112 Emergency Coordination Center received a call from the affected person himself, at 10:58 a.m., warning of the event and indicating that although he continued paddling he could not move forward.

Civil Protection and the Red Cross of San Pedro del Pinatar entered the sea without their search having been successful, and reported that they have had contact with the kayaker, who is in good condition and is awaiting rescue. Though he was losing coverage and his location had changed.

Sasemar Cartagena mobilized the Red Cross boats (Buena Esperanza and Selene) and from Valencia the Maritime Rescue Helicopter (Helimer), which are in the area looking for him.