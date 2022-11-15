The SOSDesaparecidos association asks for citizen collaboration to find Juana Fernández Moreno, who has disappeared since last week in the Region of Murcia.

According to the alert shared on social networks by the association, Juana was last seen on November 10 in Molina de Segura. She is 34 years old, has a thick complexion, has brown hair with a streak of blonde and brown eyes, according to the description provided.

SOSDesaparecidos has provided two telephone numbers for those who can provide a clue about their whereabouts: 642 650 775 and 649 952 957.