A woman is being sought by the National Police on suspicion that she has fled from Lorca with her one-year-old daughter. The trace of Patricia Freije Luengo, 40 years old and a resident of Madrid, disappeared last December when she and her one-year-old daughter went out of sight, according to sources from the SOS Disappeared association.

The father of the minor, a neighbor of Lorca, denounced the events at the end of last year before the Investigating Court number 5 of the city. As confirmed by judicial sources, the woman appeared in the matter with a lawyer and attorney, but she has not responded to the repeated judicial summons. Faced with this situation, the magistrate ordered the Police to try to locate her and expressly prohibited the issuance of a passport to the minor so that she could not leave the country.

At the same time, the woman filed a complaint last February – two months after the disappearance alert – for breach of sentence and coercion against her ex-partner. The woman asked the judge for various civil measures, including custody of the little girl and a protection order. He had previously been convicted of a crime of gender violence but the sentence, according to judicial sources, had already been served. This Wednesday the woman had to appear at the Violence against Women court to corroborate her complaint but she did not appear.

The SOS Desaparecidos association recently announced the case, which it classified as parental abduction. “There has been no contact with her again,” says Joaquín Amills, president of the association. He warns that parental abduction cases are becoming more frequent and emphasizes the right of every child to “have a father and a mother.”