British police are on an intense hunt for a man suspected of “selectively” depriving three people of their lives womenit is about the wife and two daughters of a radio announcer BBC in the north of LondonEngland. The murder suspect, identified as Kyle Clifford, 26, could be armed with a crossbow .

He triple homicide The incident took place in Bushey, Hertfordshire. The victims, Carol Hunt, 61, and her two daughters aged 25 and 28, were found seriously injured on Tuesday evening. Despite the efforts of the emergency services, The three women died shortly after they were found.

Hertfordshire Police Chief Constable Jon Simpson said the homicides appeared to be “selective.” Clifford, whose portrait has been widely disseminated by the British media, is suspected of being the perpetrator of these crimes.

Chief Simpson urgently called on the suspect to turn himself in and warned the public not to approach him as he may still be armed with a crossbow.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper described the attack as “deeply shocking” on social media.

Possession of a crossbow in the UK does not require a specific permit, but it is illegal to carry one in public places without a valid justification.