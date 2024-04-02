The demand for specialized caregivers has reached unprecedented levels in Californiawhere a Mountain View family offers $35 an hour for an overnight babysitter short term for a newborn. The job offer details that the position requires a minimum of two years of recent experience in newborn care and includes tasks such as lulling, reassuring, changing diapers and supporting parents with the breastfeeding or bottle feeding process.

Furthermore, the ideal candidate is expected to be certified in child CPR and is bilingual in Spanish and English. The family, made up of parents who work in technology, emphasizes the importance of organization, communication and care for those who aspire to this position.

Likewise, they highlight that the house is a short distance from the Cal-train. and that it is not required to perform work related to pets or drive. Among the benefits offered are paid time off, sick time off, and extra pay for working holidays such as the Fourth of July.

What are the characteristics of the nanny vacancy in California?

Requirements for the position include a proven track record in infant care, excellent references and willingness to perform a background check. Training in sleep training and previous experience as a nighttime nanny for newborns is especially valued.

The employing family describes their home as organized, communicative and affectionate, highlighting that they are looking for a experienced, gentle and reassuring babysitter that suits your needs and lifestyle.