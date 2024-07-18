Hidalgo del Parral.- The District Attorney’s Office of the Western Zone in coordination with personnel from the Local Search Commission, carried out actions as part of the follow-up to investigation files for four people reported missing, including municipal employee Margot Imperial, her companion nicknamed “La Morena” her boyfriend and another person, but no favorable results were obtained.

The police report indicates that since early Wednesday morning, July 17, prospecting and inspection work was carried out in the place known as Puerto La Borrega, in the municipality of Madera.

A pedestrian tour was conducted on the site in an area of ​​9,000 square meters; the space was inspected with the help of a drone, as well as canine specimens, specialists in locating human remains.

At the scene, evidence was sought that would lead to the location of the following people: Bárbaro Galván Nevárez, Margarita Imperial Blanco, Yanina Aurora Payán Sotelo and Jesús Armando Durán Meléndez, who have been reported missing.

The activities in which agents of the Public Ministry, elements of the State Investigation Agency, Forensic Services and the Local Search Commission participated, ended on Wednesday afternoon without any relevant news to report.

Margarita Imperial was traveling with Yanina Aurora Payán alias la Morena to Madera and they disappeared along the way with the latter’s boyfriend. Nothing has been known about these people for 9 months.