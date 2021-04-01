This Wednesday, in the Vidriera neighborhood, located in the municipality of Allen, Rio Negro, a terrifying situation was experienced when a five-year-old boy had to be transferred from the emergency room to the hospital, after a man spray it with alcohol and set it on fire without saying words.

The grisly crime took place around 6 pm on one of the corners that makes up the intersection of El Calafate and Tobas streets. The victim was playing with her six-year-old cousin in the backyard of her house when the attacker opened the wooden door that separates the precarious ground from the dirt road and, once inside, threw alcohol at her and then turned it on. calls.

The adults were inside the house and could not react in time. While the aggressor was escaping at full speed towards an irrigation canal whose cause passes a few meters from that corner, the girl began to throw water at her cousin to put out the fire, which it melted him and the shirt hit his body of Boca Juniors that he was wearing.

Immediately, the boy’s relatives came to help him, while the neighbors began to call the emergency room. Finally, the baby was transferred to a hospital located in General Roca. Despite the severity of the burns, which affected the soles of his feet, his belly and both legs, is out of danger and remains under observation at the Roca healthcare center.

The corner where the crime happened in Allen, Río Negro. (Screenshot).

“I was working nearby, a few blocks away, and suddenly my little niece came running saying that a man had set fire to my son and then he had jumped into the canal. He told me how he was dressed and everything, with a T-shirt and pants de Boca and a red visor, “the boy’s father told the LU19 portal.

And he added: “When I went out to look for this guy, who seems to be with a group, I consulted them and they were all ‘plastered’, they couldn’t talk to me. They are a danger to the boys of the neighborhood“.

Meanwhile, personnel from the 6th and 33rd Police Stations are working to locate the suspect. One of the hypotheses states that it is a neighbor of the area, although they will wait for the baby to recover to get details. Meanwhile, her cousin, the only witness to the crime, is in shock and, so far, has been able to contribute little to the cause.

DB