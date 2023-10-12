A man, whose identity is still unknown, stole more than US$5,000 in scratch-off lottery tickets from two New York stores. Additionally, she claimed a prize with a fake bill and left with the money. The New York Police Department (NYPD) released the photo of him asking for the public’s help to locate him and bring him to justice.

According to authorities, it all started when the subject entered the Dillsburg Tobaco Outlet store on October 7 and asked for a free soda. When the employee denied him, the suspect demanded scratch-off lottery tickets. and threatened to attack him, before fleeing with the tickets, valued at the aforementioned amount.

The discovery occurred around 8:57 pm along Route 15. The suspect was wearing a black hoodie that said “Bad A Breakfast Baltimore MD.” Witnesses say that when leaving the store where he stole the lottery tickets, He went to another business and gave the employee a counterfeit bill with profits valued at US$4,000., according to the statement. The most disastrous thing is that they gave him the money and he fled with it.

At the moment the whereabouts of the person involved are unknown and the police are asking for help to identify him. Apparently, the task has not been easy, since, in addition to the sweatshirt, he seemed to be wearing a wig with long, dark hair and gloves with exposed fingers.