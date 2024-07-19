Ciudad Juárez— Elements of the General Coordination of Road Safety (CGSV) together with municipal police are carrying out an inspection operation of people who drive vehicles with trailers (dollys) attached to them in search of the driver who this week assaulted a traffic officer on one of the international bridges.

They are looking for the driver of a gray 2019 Chevrolet pickup truck with license plates TTH0100 named Edgar Torres, who was accompanied by another man, who attacked the motorcyclist named Parra last Monday, reported a commander of the SSPM.

The police officer said they are working in coordination with the State Investigation Agency and the CGSV to find the probable aggressor, who was formally reported and will have to face the crimes of injuries and damage to municipal property.

Local authorities have requested the assistance of El Paso police in locating the aggressive driver, the SSPM commander said.