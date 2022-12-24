They ask for citizen collaboration to find a 47-year-old woman who was last seen last Thursday, December 22, in Murcia.

From the SOS Disappeared association they reported that the woman is about 1.65 tall, weighs 80 kilos and has blonde hair and brown eyes.

At the time of her disappearance, she was dressed in black leggings, a navy blue and white striped sweater, and a black jacket.

The association made two telephone numbers available to the public for anyone who could provide a clue about their whereabouts: 642 65 07 75 and 649 95 29 57.