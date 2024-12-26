A family member notified the authorities after seeing that he did not arrive at the meeting point where they were going to pick him up.

Updated at 4:49 p.m.





Civil Protection of the Government of Cantabria has reactivated early this morning the air and land search device for a mountaineer lost for three days in the Picos de Europaa 23-year-old young man and resident of León.

To coordinate the search, the Government of Cantabria together with that of the Principality of Asturias have established an advanced command post in Sotres.

The regional Executive has informed Europa Press of the resumption of the search device for the young mountaineer which was launched this Wednesday after a family member notified that he did not arrive at the meeting point where they were going to pick him up.

In the first phase of the device carried out this Wednesday, the Cantabrian Government helicopter carried out a first fruitless search.









After dawn this Thursday, the helicopter resumed the search early this morning and the rescue protocol level 1, which also involves the use of terrestrial means and drones.