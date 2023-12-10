Sunday, December 10, 2023, 8:01 p.m.



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The search is underway for Otilia Tatiana Pérez Giménez, a 19-year-old girl who disappeared in Murcia on December 5, according to the SOS Desaparecidos association. This is a vulnerable case since the girl needs medication.

Otilia Tatiana is 1.6 meters tall and weighs 55 kilos, with a slim build, has long, straight blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has any information that helps to know their whereabouts can contact SOS Desaparecidos through the email '[email protected]' or the telephone numbers 649 952 957 and 617 12 69 09.