A 15-year-old minor disappeared this Friday in the waters of the Mar Menor when the canoe in which he was sailing with two other people who have already been rescued capsized.

At 2:34 a.m., 112 received a call from a resident of Los Alcázares who was in the dock area and explained that he heard cries for help from the Mar Menor. A Local Police patrol went to the scene, confirming what the caller was saying, so a rescue boat from the municipal Civil Protection service and another from the Los Alcázares Nautical Club were mobilized, which located two people at 3:25. hours, which were evacuated to the port and made available to the health services. The two injured, young people aged 16 and 22, were treated for severe hypothermia.

Those rescued reported that a third person was with them when the boat capsized, so the Emergency Coordination Center of the Region of Murcia and the Maritime Rescue Coordination Center have deployed a search device by land, sea and air in the patrols from the Local Police, Civil Guard, Red Cross and Civil Protection vessels and a Maritime Rescue helicopter participate. The canoe in which they were sailing has already been located and towed to the port of Los Alcázares.