Ayelen Gonzalez I was 25 years old. She was shot four times in the Bella Vista neighborhood, west of Rosario, Argentina. One of her shots hit her head and was fired at very close range. The accused of the crime is a 14-year-old teenager, whose family is linked to drug trafficking.

Leaving me lifeless and my son without a mom

He is the son of Yalil Azum, a financier accused of laundering drug money, and stepson of Claudio Javier Mansilla, the only fugitive from the commando attack on Piñero’s prison that occurred at the end of June last year.

The 14-year-old boy is on the run for Gonzalez’s murder. The crime occurred after a party, in broad daylight, in Uruguay at 4100, in the Bella Vista neighborhood.

According to a video uploaded to social media, The 25-year-old was filmed before being killed when she rebuked the teenager because he had fired shots into the air.

After the bloody outcome, on the victim’s Facebook profile, someone wrote a review of what happened the day before yesterday morning. It is believed that the story was made by a relative of the murdered young woman.

In the post, they pointed to the 14-year-old boy as responsible for the crime. They clarify that it was not a supposed settling of accounts.

“I am Ayelén González. I am 25 years old and have an 8-year-old son. Today, Saturday 4/16, they took my life. In the newspapers and the news they say that it was due to reckoning and the reality is that it was not like that, ”they warned in the publication of social networks.

“The only thing that happened is that we had a discussion in the middle of the street because this garbage is shooting in the air and threatening everyone; demanding that my son not get a bullet,” added the author of the publication

“Until this son (…) fired four shots at me, leaving me lifeless, and my son without a mother,” someone described in the first person as if he were the victim. González died a few minutes after receiving four shots, one of them in the head.

The background of the family of the accused

The stepfather of the boy identified as the alleged murderer is Claudio Mansilla, known as ‘Morocho’who escaped from the Piñero prison, Argentina, on June 27, along with seven other inmates, after a commando attack carried out by a group from outside the prison.

So far seven escapees have been recaptured, but Mansilla was not arrested, who at one point speculated that he could have fled to Paraguay.

The video prior to the crime of Ayelén González The filming was made on Saturday, when the young woman rebuked IZA for having shot in the air a few days ago in the Bella Vista neighborhood. According to the prosecutor Spelta, seconds later the young man drew a gun and killed her with four shots. pic.twitter.com/Y3NtzWQsh3 – Rosario3.com (@Rosariotres) April 18, 2022

Mansilla was sentenced in absentia to 25 years in prison for a double crime at Villa Banana, in Rosario. On September 23, 2018, around 11:15 p.m. m, in Lima and Cerrito, Mansilla waited for Kevin Neri, 16, and Leonel Bubacart, 18, on the street.

Both were victims of an ambush, according to the imputation of the Public Ministry of the Santa Fe Accusation.

The biological father of the alleged murderer is another character from the Rosario mafia. Yalil Azum ran a financial cave in the Echesortu club and is accused of laundering money from various drug lords.

Among them are the murdered Rubén Ariel Segovia, former head of the Newell’s bar and leader of a gang in the southern zone; and Alejandro González, alias Chino, from Los Monos, among others.

VIDEO DOCUMENT. TREMENDOUS ESCAPE OF DANGEROUS CRIMINALS FROM THE PIÑERO PRISON IN SANTA FE. ONE KILLED IN SHOOTOUT. One of the 8 escapees is Claudio “Morocho” Mansilla. He was in full trial for the double crime of Leonel Bubacar (18) and Kevin Neri (16), which occurred in Lima. pic.twitter.com/lq15dLO6za — MARCELO FAVA (@MARCELOFAVAOK) June 27, 2021

The prosecutors who conducted the investigation explained, at the time, that Azum financed the young people so that they could start their business of selling drugs in the bunkers and then, that money returned to him.

“When the bunker began to produce, it was Azum who was in charge of the investments”, pointed out the representatives of the Public Ministry.

The Nation / Argentina (GDA)

