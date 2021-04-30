‘La vida padre’, the new comedy by the director of ‘Corps de élite’, Joaquín Mazón, will start filming next May 10 in Bilbao. Megan Montaner, protagonist of the series ’30 coins ‘and’ The hunt. Tramuntana ‘; Enric Auquer, winner of the Goya for best supporting actor for ‘Who kills iron’ and with ‘Red Sky’ triumphing on Netflix; Y Karra Elejalde they star in a film that will be shot in the capital of Biscay for three weeks before continuing in Madrid. The Madrid production company Mod, behind the films by Alejandro Amenábar, and the Donostiarra Kowalski Films (‘8 Basque surnames’, ‘Handia’, ‘Akelarre’) They need 500 extras with a very broad profile: men and women from 16 to 70 years old.

‘La vida padre’ is a comedy with gastronomic overtones that will portray different parts of the city: restaurants, the Mercado de la Ribera and squares and streets of the Old Town. The director Joaquín Mazón has revealed on his Instagram account that the endearing Gargantua, stored in the municipal garages of the Curva de Elorrieta, it could have a leading role in the film. The extras that are sought must be fully available between the 10th and 31st of May. We are looking for diners with an elegant and distinguished look for the scenes to be shot in a luxury restaurant, waiters, market customers, office workers … They are even looking for a double for the King Emeritus and a woman who looks like Corinna Larsen. for a sequence in which the couple appears.

Director Joaquín Mazón has posted a photo on Instagram with the actors from ‘La vida padre’, Karra Elejalde and Enric Auquer, and chef Diego Guerrero. / Instagram

The casting is carried out by Adecco in collaboration with the Carmen Romero figuration agency and those interested can register in this link. The production company will an antigen test to all those selected to minimize the risks of contagion of covid and create a safe work environment by following the rigid protocols that govern all film and television shootings during the pandemic. It is recommended that those interested live in Bilbao and its surroundings due to the characteristics of the filming, since they are independent days and with schedules that can vary day and night, always taking into account the health situation and possible perimeter closures. Safe conduct will be processed when necessary and the employment contract will be governed by the current figuration agreement in the artists regime.

Along with Megan Montaner, Enric Auqer and Karra Elejalde, the cast of ‘La vida padre’ includes Lander Otaola, Yanet Sierra, Gorka Aguinagalde and Maribel Salas. Last December, the film received general aid on a project from the ICAA (Institute of Cinematography and Audiovisual Arts) under the Ministry of Culture. Specifically, a subsidy of 1.2 million euros for a budget estimated at 3.2 million.