The John P. Hussman Institute for Human Genomics is conducting a study to better understand how Alzheimer’s affects the Latino community in the United States.

This study will be conducted by the University of Miami and adults, in order to participate, must have symptoms of memory degeneration. The beginning of this study occurred in the context of Alzheimer’s awareness month (June).

This initiative seeks to prevent this disease in the Latino community. Under the name Dawn Initiative, 4 people are being sought thousand Hispanics in Floridaover 65 years old at the start of the study.

According to the John P. Hussman Institute for Human Genomics, Hispanics or Latinos are up to 80 percent more likely to develop Alzheimer’s compared to other populations.

Geneticist Katrina Celis said the study will include people with memory problems and another group without problems. The study will seek to evaluate the participants for at least five years.

The study aims to better understand the clinical characteristics, genetic and biological factors, and social determinants that influence how Alzheimer’s manifests and progresses in the Latino population.