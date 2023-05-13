Jalisco.- According to the Jalisco State Search Commissionfour minors and two older youths are missing from the tuesday may 9just in the municipality of Zapopan.

According to information from the newspaper El Occidental, the missing They are Érick Ismael Veloz Mendoza, 21 years old; Paola Jimenez Alvarez, 11 years old; Fatima Sinai Ramirez Hernandez, 16 years old.

Also: José Ángel Jiménez Álvarez, 16 years old, Ana Paola Inguanzo Cruz, 20 years old, and Daniela Georgina Jiménez Álvarez, 13 years old, indicated in the records of the State Search Commission.

According to said Commission, the six were last seen on the aforementioned date, in the Mariano Otero colonies and Santa Ana Tepetitlansectors where they have their homes.

Relatives, friends and acquaintances have called a manifestation to be done tomorrow Saturdayto demand that the authorities find them.