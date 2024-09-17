The Specialized Unit for Missing and/or Lost Persons of the District Attorney’s Office for the Central Zone, obtained a writ of linkage to trial for the crime of qualified homicide issued against the defendants Miguel NB, and Angélica MM

At the hearing held on Tuesday, September 17, the Control Judge of the Morelos Judicial District in charge of the criminal case resolved his legal situation based on the evidence presented by the Public Ministry agent regarding his alleged participation in the events that occurred on the evening of July 26, 2024, inside a store located on Tamborel Street and 21 in the San Rafael neighborhood of Chihuahua City.

The victim’s body was found on August 13, on the side of the road leading to the El Charco police station, in the municipality of Chihuahua. The cause of death was asphyxiation due to suffocation and contusions.

Based on the review of images captured by security cameras in private homes and the Chihuahua Capital Shield Platform (PECUU), as well as telephone behavior, they obtained evidence to identify the possible participation of the accused in the crime.

The video recordings captured when the victim entered the store on his own two feet and was not seen leaving. It was also captured when the couple in question took out the lifeless body wrapped in black bags and loaded it into the Nissan Tida vehicle, in which they took it to where they left it abandoned.

It is worth mentioning that inside the business premises, the investigating agents found a yellow and black rope, similar to the one that the body had tangled in when it was located.